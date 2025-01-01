Angelica Veness CTO - Australia & New Zealand

As the CTO of IBM for Australia & New Zealand, I am responsible for executing a cohesive technology strategy that aligns with our business goals and customer needs in the ANZ market. I lead the technical sales teams as well as the client engineering teams to ensure that we educate and empower our customers on the innovations & value that IBM solutions can deliver.

Utilising the best-of-breed technology in Data, AI, Automation, and infrastructure to enable our customers to choose the right cloud, hybrid, or on-premise architecture for their business, supported by award-winning risk & governance solutions.

I take pride in fostering a culture of innovation, continuous improvement, and digital transformation. We experiment with emerging technologies and identify opportunities to leverage these advancements to enhance operational efficiency for our customers.

I'm also a proud sponsor of Women@IBM, driving greater gender diversity in technology at every level.