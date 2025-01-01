Andy Barnes L3 Thought Leader / Executive IT Architect, AI Applications

Andy Barnes is an Executive IT Architect in IBM Software, the Chief Architect and Lead Technical Product Manager for the Maximo Real Estate and Facilities Portfolio, driving AI, innovation, leading-edge technology, and business value into the product portfolio. He is the AI focal for IBM's Open Innovation Community (OIC) and has previously worked in many emerging markets, including 5G, edge, AI, watsonx and IoT. He is a serial innovator and previously a long-term technical leader in IBM Consulting, working directly with clients on multi-million complex systems integration, the Interactive Experience (iX) practice, and as a Global Delivery Excellence troubleshooter and reviewer.