Andy Baldwin Senior Vice President, Offerings & Growth, IBM Consulting

Andy Baldwin is Senior Vice President of Offerings and Growth for IBM Consulting. He leads the company’s asset-based consulting transformation, focused on advancing its AI-enabled offerings, and scaling its go-to-market engine.

Andy has over 25 years consulting experience in the insurance, banking and wealth sectors, advising clients across a range of technology, transformation and regulatory related projects. He was an approved Skilled Person for the Bank of England. He has significant experience dealing with government and regulators across UK and Europe covering professional services, financial services and technology sectors.

Prior to joining IBM, Andy worked for EY as a senior partner in various client and leadership roles for more than two decades. Most recently he was Global Managing Partner, where he led day-to-day operations and strategy across 154 countries. During this time, he chaired EY’s Global Investment Committee. His previous EY leadership roles included CEO of Europe, Middle East, India and Africa and Global Financial Services Industry leader.