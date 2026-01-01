Andrew Oliveau Red Team Operator

Andrew Oliveau is a Red Team Operator on the IBM X-Force Red, adversary simulation services team, specializing in research, adversary simulation capabilities, and computer networks. Andrew has extensive experience conducting advanced red team exercises and penetration testing assessments for Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies across multiple industry sectors. He has also contributed to the enhancement of red team practices through security research and tool development and holds numerous published CVEs.