Andrew S. Cohen Senior Partner, Global Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry Leader, IBM

Andrew Cohen is a Vice President and Senior Partner at IBM Consulting, where he serves as the Global Healthcare & Life Sciences Industry Leader. With more than three decades of executive leadership spanning consulting, technology, managed care, and healthcare operations, Andrew sits at the intersection of strategic vision and large-scale transformation — helping the world's most complex healthcare and life sciences organizations navigate an era of unprecedented change.

Based in New York, Andrew leads IBM Consulting's global HCLS practice, overseeing a qualified pipeline exceeding $1.2B annually and consistently delivering signings above $750M. His client portfolio includes some of the largest and most sophisticated payer and provider systems in the world, where he serves as a trusted C-suite advisor on AI-enabled transformation, cloud modernization, and enterprise-scale operating model redesign. A consistent performer at over 200% of annual targets, Andrew has redefined what it means to drive growth in a competitive consulting landscape.

Prior to IBM, Andrew held senior leadership roles at Cognizant, where he led a healthcare consulting practice of over 650 professionals and oversaw a $125M+ business transformation service line. Earlier in his career, he served as VP of Product Development at UnitedHealth Group — where he earned the national UHC Innovation Award for creating UHC's first Private Insurance Exchange — and in senior strategy roles at Kaufman Hall, CIGNA, and Health Net. His career arc spans the full spectrum of the healthcare ecosystem: payer, provider, life sciences, and technology.

Andrew is a recognized thought leader and frequent speaker at global industry conferences on topics including generative AI, value-based care, cloud modernization, and the future of the healthcare enterprise. His perspectives are shaped by deep operational experience — he has built provider networks, negotiated risk contracts, launched insurance products, and engineered large-scale business turnarounds.

Areas of Expertise: Generative AI & Automation | Enterprise Transformation | Healthcare Payer & Provider | Value-Based Care | Cloud Modernization | Life Sciences Strategy | C-Suite Advisory | Business Development