Andrew Caldwell Principal Cyber Incident Response Consultant

As a Principal Cyber Incident Response Consultant, I am driven by a passion for protecting and strengthening every digital realm. With extensive experience in Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR), I specialize in identifying, analyzing, and mitigating cybersecurity threats across IT, OT, and cloud environments. My approach combines technical expertise with strategic insight, ensuring organizations remain resilient in the face of evolving security challenges.

I lead with a mission to fortify systems, safeguard data integrity, and build a proactive security culture. From complex incident investigations to enterprise-wide response frameworks, I bring precision, dedication, and a relentless commitment to defending the digital frontier.