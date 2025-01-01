Andrea Duncan Data and AI Product Manager

Andrea is a professional currently serving as a Data and AI Product Manager at IBM. In this role, she oversees the development and implementation of Planning Analytics, a top 10 ranked AI-infused planning software.

Andrea's academic background is rooted in mechanical engineering, with a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Georgia and a Master of Science (M.S.) in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University.

As a Data and AI Product Manager, Andrea leverages her expertise and industry knowledge to drive the growth and innovation of Planning Analytics.