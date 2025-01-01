Amitabha Mitra Global Offering Leader, IBM Process Excellence, IBM Consulting

Amitabha Mitra is a Process Excellence and Automation Advisory leader in IBM Consulting. His thought leadership has been instrumental in evolving the Process Excellence offering and global delivery as a primary engine for enterprise process transformation, leveraging tools and technologies like Process Mining, AI, and Agentic Automation. Amitabha has also led the Digital Workforce and Digital Operations solutions as part of consulting, delivery, and innovation. He is a patent holder around a number of IPs, e.g., IBM Automation Quotient, Process Excellence Value Triangle, etc.