Amber Forrest Staff Editor | Senior Inbound, Social & Digital Content Strategist, IBM Think

Amber Forrest is an editorial content strategist and managing editor at IBM. She leads a team of writers and editors as part of the Think News program, developing industry news content for web and newsletter covering the latest in enterprise AI, security, data and emerging tech. Previously, she worked in social media marketing, specializing in employee advocacy, paid media, and analytics within the cybersecurity field. Former clients include Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lockheed Martin, and Cree LED. Amber is based in Austin, TX, where she enjoys film, food, and time spent in and on the water.