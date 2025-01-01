Amanda Stephens Go-to-Market Product Manager

IMS, Ansible for IBM Z, ZOAU, and Terraform for Z and LinuxONE

With over a decade of experience bringing products to market across tech, automotive, and consumer sectors, I’ve spent my career at the intersection of strategy, storytelling, and execution. As a Go-To-Market Product Manager, I thrive on turning insights into action—whether that’s through research-driven positioning, user-centered development, or building the operational systems that help make great ideas scale.

When I’m not crafting launch plans or fine-tuning marketing strategies, you’ll find me hiking up a trail, cruising in a classic lowrider, or obsessing over the perfect creative entrée for dinner. I’m all about building things that resonate—whether it’s a scalable marketing strategy or an unforgettable dining experience. I believe great products and great adventures start with a bit of curiosity, some creativity, and an excellent team to drive your ideas to reality.