Amanda Downie Inbound Content Lead, AI Productivity & IBM Consulting

Amanda Downie is an editorial strategist and podcast producer at IBM. She leads a team of writers that together have written and produced digital content covering business consulting, transformation, AI and technology stories. Beyond her work at IBM, she serves as an personal business coach, helping leaders develop stronger presentation skills and build more empathetic workplaces. She holds multiple BA degrees from UNC Chapel Hill and a MBA from Georgetown University.