Aman Varma Technical Product Manager, IBM Data and AI

Aman is passionate about solving customer challenges through modern technology. He focuses on delivering impactful outcomes by conducting user research, identifying pain points, and rapidly applying insights to develop essential product features. As a Technical Product Manager in Data and AI, specializing in Data Product Hub, Aman thrives on innovation. He also enjoys connecting with people and learning from fresh perspectives. Feel free to reach out to him to discuss emerging tech, software product development, or tennis!