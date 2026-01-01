Aly Farooqui Chief Risk Officer, Cloud for Financial Services

Aly Farooqui is the Global Chief Risk Officer and Financial Services Industry Executive for IBM Cloud, where he leads risk management across global cloud operations. He drives strategies and programs—including IBM Cloud for Financial Services—that help organizations navigate hybrid multi-cloud environments, generative AI, and digital transformation with a strong focus on security, risk, and compliance. Aly also leads the IBM Financial Services Cloud Council, bringing together senior technology and risk executives from leading banks to address regulatory, AI and cloud adoption challenges. Prior to IBM, he was Senior Vice President, Global Chief Audit Executive and Head of Regulatory Affairs at Fiserv, a Fortune 200 fintech company serving more than 6,000 financial institutions worldwide.