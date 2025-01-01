Ali LeClerc Head of Open Source Strategy, IBM Software

Ali has over a decade of experience in open source software, product, and community marketing. At IBM, she is the Head of Open Source Strategy. She was most recently the Head of Community at Ahana, the SaaS company for Presto, which was acquired by IBM, and continues to work closely with the Presto Foundation to drive open-source programs. Before Ahana, Ali held community and marketing leadership positions at Alluxio, Couchbase, and Time Warner. She has a degree in Political Science from Yale University.