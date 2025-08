Alexis Obeng Security Consultant Intern, IBM X-Force Cyber Range

Alexis Obeng is a security consultant intern at IBM X-Force Cyber Range. She focuses on developing incident response simulations, designing technical injects and contributing to hands-on cyber range exercises. Alexis has a strong interest in security research, cloud security and incident response, and she is passionate about building practical training environments to help others better understand and defend against emerging threats.