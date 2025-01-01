Alexis Edwards Associate Partner, Global Healthcare & Life Sciences Industry CoE, IBM

A nurse by professional background, Alexis is a dedicated clinician with extensive experience PHM, clinical transformation, value-based care, outcome measurement framework, and implementation of digital strategies including virtual care. She has worked with a wide range of international clients across the healthcare sector to improve overall health outcomes for local community members and enhance the user experience of caregivers with a focus on data sciences, analytics, AI, automation, patient-centred technologies, and interoperability.