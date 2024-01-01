Alexandra Jonker Editorial Content Lead

Alexandra Jonker is a technology writer and editor. In her work with IBM, she oversees content creation within the AI governance and sustainability topic areas. Over her seven years of experience in B2B technology writing, she has collaborated with SMEs, product teams and other knowledgeable stakeholders to craft engaging content on tech topics like quantum computing, cybersecurity, cloud and generative AI. Passionate about written storytelling and its fusion with other mediums, Alexandra's published materials including interactive case studies, explainer pages, infographics, blogs, video scripts and thought leadership pieces.