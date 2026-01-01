Alex Straley Senior Product Manager

Alex is a technical product manager for IBM watsonx Orchestrate, leading efforts to bring generative AI experiences to enterprises. Alex has built products across HR, M&A, compensation, healthcare and more. Alex has experience working across the world, with global teams delivering complex projects. Alex has a masters in business administration and in information systems. He continues to manage multi-disciplinary teams of product managers, designers and developers to deliver compelling user experiences through technology. A trained professional coach, Alex mentors and coaches product managers and designers in areas such as career growth, product excellence and strategy.