Al Jenkins is the General Manager of IBM’s Salesforce consulting services, including the Bluewolf, 7Summits and Waeg acquisitions. In this role, Al has global responsibility for the business’ strategy, performance, go to market, client delivery and partnerships. During his 25-year career, Al has guided a number of the world’s most recognized brands through their digital transformations enabling them to operate at the intersection of technology, data, change and experience — all the while, driving measurable outcomes for the business. An “IBMer” for the last 15 years, Al has held a number of executive roles in IBM Services, previously serving as, Global Leader, Digital Platforms. Al and his family live in Washington, DC.