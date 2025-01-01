Akram Zaky Product Manager - Consulting & Cybersecurity Services, IBM

Akram Zaky is a Senior Product Manager with IBM Consulting’s Cybersecurity Services, specializing in cloud and AI-driven security innovation. He leads the development of next-generation security offerings that help clients reduce risk, achieve continuous compliance, and accelerate secure adoption across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. With a strong focus on client impact and market differentiation, Akram brings deep expertise in cloud security strategy, competitive insights, and product innovation that empower organizations to stay ahead in an evolving threat landscape.