Aili McConnon Tech Reporter, Editorial Lead, IBM

Aili is a writer and editor on the IBM news team within IBM marketing. She has 15+ years experience creating a range of content from news features to videos about AI and other emerging technologies. Most recently she created articles, videos, podcasts and interactive data visualizations about AI for Meta and she has also created tech content for Bain and Company and Visa, among others. Before moving to the corporate world, Aili was a business journalist for years, writing about emerging technologies including AI for the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and Business Week Magazine. Aili received a B.A. from Princeton University, an M.Phil from the University of Cambridge, and a Master’s from Columbia University.