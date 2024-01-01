Ahmed Azraq Chief Architect, Ecosystem Build & Service - MEA

Ahmed Azraq is the Chief Architect and Technical Leader for Ecosystem Build & Service across MEA region. He previously served as a CSM Solutions Architect, driving hybrid cloud transformations and the adoption of IBM Cloud Paks on Red Hat OpenShift for MEA clients. His exceptional work earned him the prestigious WW Client First Award from Rob Thomas, making him the first MEA recipient, and he was featured in the IBM Corporate Technical Recognition book in 2020 and 2024.

Ahmed is an IBM Thought Leader Technical Specialist who leads the MEA Technical Specialist Profession and co-leads it WW. He also serves as the Hybrid Cloud co-leader at the IBM OIC, and earned both the corporate TCAP Leader Award and the OIC Chair Award in 2024 and 2025. In addition, he has co-authored several IBM Redbooks publications and IBM professional certification exams.

Earlier in his 13-year career at IBM, he was a Cloud Solutions Leader at the IBM Cloud Solutioning Center and gained extensive experience in application development at IBM Consulting.