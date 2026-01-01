Adam McDaniel Product Marketing, Agentic Development Platforms

Adam McDaniel is a Product Marketing leader for IBM’s enterprise AI and agentic development platforms, where he helps define strategy and go-to-market narratives for AI-powered software development. With more than 16 years of experience spanning Google, IBM, and global agencies, Adam specializes in translating advances in AI into practical outcomes.

Prior to IBM, Adam spent seven years at Google leading strategy for AI-driven products, helping scale adoption across hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. His work focuses on enterprise AI adoption, developer ecosystems, agentic systems, and the organizational changes required to operationalize AI at scale.

Throughout his career, Adam has advised organizations on AI strategy and written about the intersection of artificial intelligence and the future of work. He also consults with agencies across the United Nations system on technology, innovation, and digital transformation.