Adam Lawrence General Manager, IBM Americas

Adam Lawrence is General Manager, IBM Americas, responsible for IBM’s technology revenue, profit, business development and client and partner success in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. Adam builds high-performance teams that are passionate about delivering value to clients and partners, and helping organizations leverage innovative technology to transform their businesses.

Adam has held various leadership roles across IBM Sales, Consulting, and Software both in the U.S. and abroad. He most recently was General Manager for IBM’s U.S. Financial Services Market, where he led IBM’s technology business for the largest U.S. Banking and Insurance clients. In prior roles, Adam was based in London and Singapore, where he served as the Global Managing Director for HSBC and DBS, respectively. He also served as Vice President, Sales & Distribution for IBM Asia Pacific, accountable for delivering overall revenue, profit, and client satisfaction for the region, reporting to the Asia Pacific CEO. Through his passion for technology and creative problem-solving, Adam has helped clients transform business and operations to achieve enterprise value.

Adam holds a degree in Business Administration from Franklin & Marshall. He is a member of the IBM Chairman's Performance and Activation Teams. In his spare time, Adam enjoys playing golf, traveling, and spending time with his wife and two children.