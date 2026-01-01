Abhishek Kaul Associate Partner, IBM Consulting Singapore

Abhishek Kaul is a technology consulting leader with more than 20 years of experience helping global enterprises turn complex business challenges into data‑driven solutions. Currently an Associate Partner for Sustainability & Analytics at IBM, he manages strategic portfolios, drives P&L accountability, and leads initiatives across Industry 4.0, SAP transformation, cloud architecture, and next‑gen AI. His career spans roles in AI and data practice leadership, advanced analytics, global industrial products, and supply chain transformation, with hands-on work in over 20 countries. Known for his curiosity, collaboration, and purpose‑driven approach, Abhishek combines deep technical expertise with business leadership—building high-performing teams and delivering measurable outcomes in sustainability, digital transformation, and enterprise AI.