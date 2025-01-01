Abhijeet Deshpande Business Sales & Delivery Leader, Hybrid Cloud Migration, IBM Consulting

Abhijeet Deshpande is a seasoned consultant, sales and delivery leader at IBM. He specializes in helping customers gain business value from cutting-edge technologies such as cloud computing, enterprise digital transformation, and application migration modernization powered by AI. He has been working actively with CXOs and technology leaders for driving next-gen AI-led digital transformations and for co-creation of technology value propositions. With an innate curiosity that sparks innovation, Abhijeet helps organizations unlock transformative potential and shape their future through technology. Cloud, emerging technologies and AI driven future are his special areas of interest.