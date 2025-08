Abenezer Gebrehiwot Product Manager, Observability, IBM

Abenezer Gebrehiwot is a Product Manager at IBM, specializing in Observability. He drives go-to-market strategy and customer adoption for IBM’s Observability products, including Instana, Turbonomic, and Concert. Leveraging a background in security and a passion for product‑led growth, he builds go‑to‑market strategies and AI‑driven automation use cases such as integrating Turbonomic recommendations into Terraform pipelines, to help customers optimize hybrid‑cloud workloads with speed, accuracy, and confidence.