Pollution prevention

IBM established its first voluntary environmental goal to recycle nonhazardous waste streams in 1988. Since then, we have expanded the goal to include nonhazardous chemical waste, end-of-life IT equipment from our own operations, IBM-owned equipment that is returned by customers at the end of a lease, and nonhazardous waste generated by IBM at larger leased locations.

In 2021, IBM updated its nonhazardous waste goal to divert 90% or more (by weight) of IBM's total nonhazardous waste from landfill and incineration by 2025, through reuse, recycling, composting, and waste-to-energy processes, and to use waste-to-energy processes for no more than 10% (by weight) of the diverted waste. The goal scope encompasses IBM-owned locations and leased locations of 100,000 square feet or greater worldwide, and also builds upon IBM's prior waste management goals across several decades.

In 2023, our reporting locations generated approximately 16,500 metric tons of nonhazardous waste worldwide, diverting 94.2% (by weight) of IBM's total nonhazardous waste from landfill or incineration, and meeting the first component of our goal. Of the total amount diverted, 10% (by weight) was sent to waste-to-energy processes, meeting the second component of our goal.