Balance net-income and net-zero with IBM + AWS. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) data and capability leaders are 43% more likely to outperform on profitability—and 52% more likely to say ESG efforts have a huge impact on profitability.1
Make ESG data visible and actionable by embedding data into core business functions. Increase productivity, reduce costs, waste and emissions while meeting regulatory requirements with IBM sustainability solutions on a cost effective and energy-efficient cloud platform from AWS.
Through our Amazon Web Services partnership, IBM continues to deliver the transformational capabilities of IBM Maximo in a cloud-first offering.
IBM software is now globally available on AWS Marketplace. Read more
IBM Maximo® Application Suite (MAS) on AWS offers you the industry-leading asset management set of tools from IBM, backed by the scale, agility, and cost-efficiency of AWS. The solution enables you to optimize critical asset performance and automate enterprise workflows while achieving more reliable and sustainable operations through intelligent asset management, monitoring, and predictive maintenance.
Toyota + IBM: Learn how IBM Maximo’s advanced maintenance capabilities are helping to build a smarter, more digital factory.
Leveraging Envizi SaaS on AWS for ESG data management and reporting helps GPT blaze a trail in sustainability.
Deploy asset management to manage, monitor, and maintain operational assets for more reliable and sustainable outcomes.
This CIO Magazine white paper explains how manufacturers can utilize artificial intelligence to reduce costs and minimize defects and downtime.
Learn how Manufacturers are retooling for an era of smarter operations with Asset Lifecycle Management on Cloud.
Learn how the IBM Sustainability portfolio on AWS can help reduce your company's negative environmental impact.
IBM Developer article discusses a solution for spotting and stopping defects at the point of inspection using IBM Maximo Visual Inspection (MVI) on AWS.
Gain climate and weather insights to anticipate disruptive environmental conditions, proactively manage risk and build more sustainable operations.
Reduce waste, lower cost, and improve environmental circularity when you create a more-resilient supply chain.
Manage real estate portfolios across their lifecycle with an intelligent asset management and integrated workplace management system (IWMS).
Using IBM's market-leading Sustainability Software on AWS, organizations can accelerate AI-powered transformation while putting sustainability goals into action.
