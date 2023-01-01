AI stories with IBM watsonx

IBM watsonx The Recording Academy is working closely with IBM Consulting to harness the power of AI for business, with generative AI models that instantly create narratives about hundreds of GRAMMY-nominated artists. These "AI Stories with IBM watsonx" include engaging headlines, essential details, and concise summaries of artist careers that can be shared on GRAMMY.com or through social channels. They are part of a new, intelligent content supply chain that uses trusted data and reliable AI models from watsonx, scaling the capabilities of the RA editorial team and getting music fans closer to the artists they love.