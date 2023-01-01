AI stories with IBM watsonx
Personalizing the member experience
AI for business
IBM watsonx
The Recording Academy is working closely with IBM Consulting to harness the power of AI for business, with generative AI models that instantly create narratives about hundreds of GRAMMY-nominated artists. These “AI Stories with IBM watsonx” include engaging headlines, essential details, and concise summaries of artist careers that can be shared on GRAMMY.com or through social channels. They are part of a new, intelligent content supply chain that uses trusted data and reliable AI models from watsonx, scaling the capabilities of the RA editorial team and getting music fans closer to the artists they love.
We have the same concerns as many other organizations about the trustworthiness of generative AI. And we need to ensure the content is accurate and appropriate. So we trusted IBM to build and manage the model the right way.
Harvey Mason Jr.
CEO
The Recording Academy
IBM Consulting
IBM Consulting is helping the Recording Academy with the design, implementation, and management of its member experience on Salesforce, developing world-class, personalized journeys for more than 23,000 music professionals around the world. The benefits are already beginning to accrue, including better user experiences, streamlined payment systems, and an 80% efficiency increase for digital ticketing.
AI for business
The same technology and expertise that IBM Consulting uses to turn Recording Academy data into insight is transforming digital operations for thousands of IBM clients around the world.
