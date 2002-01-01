IBM is committed to doing business with environmentally responsible suppliers. We work with our suppliers globally to enhance their ability to manage environmental responsibilities and encourage them to report transparently on their environmental impacts.
Since 2010, IBM has required that its first-tier suppliers maintain a management system to address their social and environmental responsibilities. The company's objective is to help its suppliers build their own capability to succeed in this area. In summary, IBM requires suppliers to:
In 2021, we established an additional requirement for key suppliers from emissions-intensive business sectors (logistics, airline, hotel, production and technology products) to set an emissions reduction target addressing their Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions that is aligned with scientific recommendations from the UN IPCC. As of year-end 2024, 98% of these suppliers have set such targets, and we continue to engage with the remaining 2% of in-scope suppliers and will track the status of their goal setting process through completion.
Last year, we convened our third annual Sustainability Leadership Symposium. The theme, “Water Management,” addressed the increasing global water demand in water-stressed regions. The symposium brought together a diverse group of suppliers, including manufacturers, logistics providers, facility service providers, hotels and airlines. As part of the event, we recognized and celebrated the achievements of several suppliers who demonstrated exceptional strategies and results in water management.
To further evaluate supplier sustainability performance and engage our suppliers for continual improvement, in 2024, we deployed a third party solution that enhances our previous due diligence practices and helps to drive our supply chain toward achieving GHG emissions reduction goals and other sustainability objectives.
In line with IBM's longstanding commitment to doing business with environmentally responsible suppliers, and as part of its global environmental management system, IBM conducts environmental evaluations of suppliers who:
These suppliers are evaluated prior to entering into a contract with them, and approximately every three years thereafter, to ensure their operations and sound environmental practices continue to meet IBM's requirements. The scope of the evaluation covers:
Under IBM's waste management program, hazardous wastes are treated, recycled or disposed of at IBM-approved facilities within the country where they are generated, whenever possible. IBM does not export hazardous wastes from the U.S. or any other country where suitable processing facilities are available within the country.
If there are no suppliers in a country that meet IBM's environmental requirements for hazardous waste or product processing, the waste generated by IBM's operations is shipped to facilities in other countries where those requirements can be met. This shipping is done in compliance with country laws and regulations, and in accordance with international treaties such as the Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and their Disposal.
Though rare, there are sometimes situations in which local processing of waste is not possible and shipping to IBM-approved suppliers in other countries is not allowed due to legal requirements. In these situations, IBM will store wastes and product end-of-life materials in properly managed storage facilities, as allowed by law, until suitable processing facilities are available.
IBM is a founding member of the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), a nonprofit industry group that enables its members to strive for continuous improvement in the social, environmental, and ethical responsibility of their companies, and upstream supply chains. We require our first-tier suppliers of hardware, software, and services (as well as IBM’s internal operations) to adhere to the RBA Code of Conduct, which contains provisions on labor, health and safety, environmental requirements, ethics and management systems. The RBA code is the foundation for the social and environmental management system criteria that we require our suppliers to maintain.