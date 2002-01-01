Since 2010, IBM has required that its first-tier suppliers maintain a management system to address their social and environmental responsibilities. The company's objective is to help its suppliers build their own capability to succeed in this area. In summary, IBM requires suppliers to:

Define, deploy and sustain a management system that addresses the intersections of their operations with employees, society and the environment.

Measure performance and establish voluntary, quantifiable environmental goals in the areas of waste, energy and greenhouse gas emissions.

Publicly disclose results associated with these voluntary environmental goals and other environmental aspects of their operations.

Conduct self-assessments and audits, as well as management reviews, of their management system.

Cascade these requirements to their suppliers who perform work that is material to the products, parts and/or services supplied to IBM.

In 2021, we established an additional requirement for key suppliers from emissions-intensive business sectors (logistics, airline, hotel, production and technology products) to set an emissions reduction target addressing their Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions that is aligned with scientific recommendations from the UN IPCC. As of year-end 2024, 98% of these suppliers have set such targets, and we continue to engage with the remaining 2% of in-scope suppliers and will track the status of their goal setting process through completion.

Last year, we convened our third annual Sustainability Leadership Symposium. The theme, “Water Management,” addressed the increasing global water demand in water-stressed regions. The symposium brought together a diverse group of suppliers, including manufacturers, logistics providers, facility service providers, hotels and airlines. As part of the event, we recognized and celebrated the achievements of several suppliers who demonstrated exceptional strategies and results in water management.

To further evaluate supplier sustainability performance and engage our suppliers for continual improvement, in 2024, we deployed a third party solution that enhances our previous due diligence practices and helps to drive our supply chain toward achieving GHG emissions reduction goals and other sustainability objectives.