IBM has been demonstrably committed to addressing climate stress through the company's energy conservation and climate protection programs for decades. As a founding partner, IBM helped the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency launch ENERGY STAR in 1992. The company began disclosing its carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions in 1994 and set its first CO₂ emissions reduction goal in 2000. IBM made its first purchase of renewable electricity in 2001. We recognize the Paris Agreement as the key international mechanism guiding global efforts to limit global warming in line with the recommendations of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (UN IPCC).
In 2021, IBM established its third consecutive goal for the use of renewable electricity; its fifth consecutive goal to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions; a new goal to achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2030; and new goals for energy conservation, data center cooling efficiency, individual fleet carbon intensity reduction targets with key carrier and shipment suppliers, GHG emissions reductions for key suppliers in emissions-intensive business sectors, and more. For details on our energy and climate goals, please see:
IBM's 21 goals for environmental sustainability
IBM recognizes climate stress as a serious concern that warrants timely, meaningful action on a global basis to reduce the atmospheric concentration of GHGs in accordance with scientific judgment.
IBM first published its position on climate change in 2007, and our commitment remains steadfast today.
IBM supports putting a price on carbon
IBM endorses the plan outlined by the Climate Leadership Council that would put a tax on carbon dioxide emissions, with the proceeds of that tax — a "carbon dividend" — to be returned to citizens. The company believes this represents the most realistic and appropriate opportunity to get a majority of people to agree on a public policy towards carbon emissions that is mindful of both the environment and the economy. This plan would place an economy-wide USD 40/ton fee on carbon dioxide emissions, increasing by 5% above inflation every year, putting in place strong economic incentives for energy companies to reduce carbon emissions and for energy consumers to reduce their own energy consumption. To learn more, please visit:
Our 2024 goals for energy efficiency and conservation, renewable electricity and GHG emissions reduction are the following:
– Net-zero GHG emissions1: Reach net-zero operational GHG emissions by 2030 by conserving energy and purchasing renewable electricity to reduce residual GHG emissions to less than 350,000 mtCO2e and by using feasible technologies to remove those residual emissions. Our net-zero ambition is supported by:
– Our goal to procure 75% of the electricity IBM consumes worldwide from renewable sources by 2025, and 90% by 20302, and
– Our goal to implement a minimum of 3,000 new energy conservation projects to avoid the consumption of 275,000 MWh of energy from 2021 to 2025.
– Data Center Cooling Efficiency: Improve average data center cooling efficiency 20% by 2025, against base year 2019.
– Product Energy Efficiency: Improve the computing power delivered for each kilowatt-hour of electricity consumed for new server products as compared to equivalent, previous-generation products with a valid upgrade path.
We recognize that the most effective way to reduce our GHG emissions is to make our operations more efficient and thereby reduce IBM's actual consumption of energy, which is the company's most significant source of GHG emissions. IBM established its global energy conservation program in 1973 and developed the methodology leading to its first energy conservation goal in 1975. The company continues to focus on ways to further reduce its energy consumption.
Energy consumption
In 2024, the total energy consumption by IBM’s global operations was approximately 2,236,000 MWh across all commodities, of which 83% was electricity. This consumption represents a decrease of 2% versus 2023 and was driven by increased operational efficiencies and a continued focus on energy conservation. Even though consumption grew in some of our operations due to increased workloads associated with developing and training our Granite AI models, this growth was offset by reductions in other operations.
Energy conservation projects
In 2024 we implemented 544 energy conservation projects across more than 160 locations globally, avoiding an estimated 98,000 MWh of energy consumption and 29,000 mtCO2e. As of year-end 2024, we had completed 2,650 energy conservation projects since 2021, resulting in 355,000 MWh of energy consumption avoided, surpassing our 2025 conservation target a year early. The primary driver of energy savings was IT equipment upgrades across our data centers.
Moving forward, we will focus our conservation efforts on initiatives that directly eliminate Scope 1 emissions, aligning with our overarching goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2030.
1 In measuring performance against IBM's energy conservation goal, we only include the first year's savings from projects. Accordingly, IBM's total energy savings and GHG emissions avoidance from these projects are greater than the simple summation of the annual results. We do not include reductions in energy consumption resulting from downsizings, the sale of operations or cost-avoidance actions, such as fuel switching and off-peak load shifting, in our energy conservation results.
Data center energy efficiency
To minimize the environmental impact of our data centers, we implement a multifaceted approach focused on energy efficiency:
Space Utilization: We optimize the use of space within our existing facilities, enhancing workload density and thereby decreasing energy consumption per unit of compute power.
Technology Upgrades: We leverage advancements in hardware and software efficiency by investing in energy-efficient IT infrastructure.
Leasing Strategy: We prioritize leasing co-location data centers where renewable electricity is available and with superior energy efficiency, equipped with advanced, state-of-the-art cooling and power management systems.
We track performance versus our data center cooling efficiency goal by measuring the Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of our data centers1. In 2024, we surpassed our 2025 data center cooling efficiency goal with an estimated weighted average PUE of 1.41 and an improvement of 25.5%.
2 To determine our performance against this goal, we actively measure PUE in all data centers under our direct control in which we have metering. For co-located facilities, we use PUE data provided by landlords. In cases where direct PUE data is unavailable, we utilize industry benchmark data to track progress and measure our overall energy efficiency performance.
3 PUE is the ratio of the total energy consumed by the data center divided by the energy consumed by the IT equipment. The closer the value is to 1, the more energy efficient the data center and its cooling delivery are.
Renewable electricity consumption
We increased our renewable electricity consumption to approximately 1,480,000 MWh in 2024, representing 79.6% of our total electricity consumption and meeting our 2025 renewable electricity procurement goal a year early. Our renewable electricity purchases included 67.6% contracted directly from power suppliers or obtained via landlords, and 12% were already in the electricity mix we received from the grid.
In December 2024, IBM activated a 5.5-Megawatt solar carport at our T.J. Watson Research Center in Yorktown, NY. The project is one of the largest corporate solar canopy installations in New York State. The project and the associated renewable energy credits (RECs) are owned by the array operator. Generated power will be fed directly into Con Edison’s grid, contributing to local grid resiliency.
Data center renewable electricity consumption
Overall, 83% of the electricity consumed in our data centers came from renewable sources. Globally, 35 data centers were supplied with 100% renewable electricity in 2024.
To learn more about the company's progress toward its renewable electricity goal and sources of renewable electricity, please see the latest IBM Impact Report.
Renewable electricity procurement strategy and reporting
Our reporting of renewable electricity consumption counts only what is generated in the grid regions where our consumption actually occurs. We do not rely upon the purchase of unbundled renewable energy certificates from other grid regions to comprise any “percent renewable” if we cannot credibly consume the electricity those certificates represent. Our definition of “grid region” aligns with how the U.S. Energy Information Administration1 defines power balancing authorities’ territories. We apply the same concept for other jurisdictions.
By aligning with this definition of grid region, we ensure that the renewable electricity we purchase can physically flow from point of generation to point of consumption when the time of its generation and our consumption coincides. This also creates incentives for our electricity suppliers to increase their renewable electricity offerings in the places where we actually have demand for such power.
IBM includes renewable electricity generated from wind, hydropower, biomass, solar, and geothermal sources in our reported renewable electricity consumption. We report all of our contracted renewable electricity purchases whether from new or existing generation sources, "additional" or otherwise, and without discriminating against large hydropower plants. All purchases signal to suppliers our desire for them to maintain and broaden their renewable electricity offerings. This approach also recognizes that all sources of renewable electricity contribute to decarbonizing our economy.
IBM methodology to calculate its consumption of renewable electricity
IBM differentiates between two categories of renewable electricity consumption:
To quantify contracted renewable purchases, the company relies upon its contracts with its providers. Typically, IBM obtains bundled Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) or Guarantees of Origin (GoOs) in corresponding quantities that confirm this information. In geographies where RECs or GoOs are not available, the company obtains other equivalent documentation as alternative evidence to RECs or GoOs.
IBM estimates the grid-supplied renewables using publicly available power generation data by source from the International Energy Agency2, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency3 (at grid sub-region level) and the Canada Energy Regulator4 (at provincial level). The company endeavors to obtain the most recent reliable data for any given reporting cycle. The following example illustrates how IBM calculates its total renewable electricity consumption from both categories:
Let's assume a hypothetical IBM site in 'grid region A' consumes 10,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity each year. That site signs a contract with its power supplier to purchase and consume 5,000 MWh of renewable electricity per year. Therefore, 50% of the site's electricity is being supplied by contracted renewable purchases. The rest of the site's consumption (the other 5,000 MWh) is being supplied by a mix of energy sources in 'grid region A'. According to the relevant authorities, the electricity produced in grid region A comes from the following sources, in percent of total power generation: coal (23%); natural gas (45%); nuclear power (10%); hydropower (3%); wind power (18%); and solar power (1%). That means, that in total, grid region A is composed of 22% renewables. This means that 22% of the site's remaining 5,000 MWh of electricity consumption – equal to 1,110 MWh – is coming from grid-supplied renewable electricity. The site's total consumption of renewable electricity that year was 5,000 MWh (contracted purchases), plus 1,110 MWh (grid-supplied), totaling 6,100 MWh or 61% of its total electricity consumption.
IBM does not arbitrarily assign the consumption of renewable electricity to certain types of operations to be able to show desirable metrics (e.g., assigning all of the company's renewables consumption to its data center operations). The company's approach is to assign renewables consumption proportionally to the operations consuming the electricity at a facility level.
1 U.S. Energy Information Administration
3 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency eGrid Summary Tables 2018
IBM's GHG emissions reduction goals
IBM has set and attained a series of GHG emissions reduction goals covering its operations.
We set our fifth-generation GHG emissions reduction goal in 2021: Reduce operational GHG emissions 65% by 2025 against base year 2010, adjusted for acquisitions and divestitures. It covers all of IBM’s Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, as well as Scope 3 emissions associated with IBM’s electricity use at co-location data centers. Beginning in 2024, previously classified Scope 3 emissions from these co-location data centers were reclassified as Scope 2 emissions to better align with the concept of operational control. These emissions continue to be reported within our energy and climate goals.
The company's goal is based on science. The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (UN IPCC), in its "Special Report: 1.5 C°," indicates that anthropogenic CO₂ emissions must decrease 45% between 2010 and 2030 to limit Earth's warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. This translates to an annual rate of reduction of 2.25%. IBM's goal achieves a rate of reduction of 4.3% per year.
In addition, we set a new goal to reach net-zero operational GHG emissions by 2030, using feasible technologies to remove emissions in an amount which equals or exceeds IBM’s residual emissions. The company aims for residual emissions of 350,000 mtCO₂e or less by 2030. This goal also covers all of IBM’s Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.
After meeting our 2025 operational GHG emissions reduction target in 2023, we continued to reduce our operational GHG emissions to 265,000 mtCO2e in 2024. We are now below the committed residual emissions target of 350,000 mtCO2e in our 2030 net zero goal.
Going forward, we aim to continue driving emissions reductions through additional actions to conserve energy and meet our 90% renewable electricity target. We continue to evaluate feasible technologies and other options to remove our residual GHG emissions.
IBM's approach to addressing value chain GHG emissions
Scope 3 emissions occur in the value chain of a reporting company – both upstream and downstream. These emissions result from the activities of a reporting company’s suppliers, clients and employees. Estimating Scope 3 emissions accurately can be challenging due to a lack of primary data and the complexity of value chains.
To promote a long-lasting impact, our upstream efforts focus on capacity building across our supply chain. For example, IBM requires all first-tier suppliers to set GHG emissions reduction goals and publicly disclose their results. Key suppliers in emissions-intensive industries are further required to set science-based goals that align with the recommendations of the UN IPCC. To address downstream emissions, one of IBM’s longstanding goals is to continually improve the energy efficiency of our server products. We are also committed to using IBM offerings to help clients gain operational efficiencies and applying our technologies to accelerate solutions to global environmental challenges.
Many of our other voluntary goals, including those associated with resource conservation, pollution prevention and waste management, also help to reduce emissions within our value chain.
To learn how IBM tools can help automate the calculation of GHG emissions, please see our IBM Envizi Suite.
ISO 14064 — Part 1: Specification with guidance at the organization level for quantification and reporting of greenhouse gas emissions and removals
Following our decades-long practice of quantifying and disclosing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, IBM's internal processes for GHG emissions accounting and management were first certified against ISO 14064-1 in 2022.
IBM calculates its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions according to The Greenhouse Gas Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard and follows procedures aligned with the ISO 14064-1 standard.
With few exceptions, IBM does not estimate Scope 3 GHG emissions associated with its value chain because the necessary gross assumptions associated with such estimates simply do not enable credible, factual results.