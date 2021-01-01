IBM's operational activities, products and services do not have a significant impact on biodiversity. However, in 2021, IBM established a global program focused on creating, enhancing and restoring pollinator habitats. We set a goal to plant 50 pollinator gardens at IBM locations globally by year-end 2023. We have established and continue to maintain pollinator habitats at 53 IBM locations spanning 24 countries which help enhance local ecosystems, promote biodiversity and demonstrate our commitment to sustainable practices beyond our immediate business activities. The gardens consist of rewilded meadows, terrace gardens, ground level flower beds, containers and pots and the establishment of drought tolerant landscaping with pollinator-friendly plants and flowers.

In addition, for over 30 years we have been a long-‍standing member of the Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC). In 2024, four IBM sites (IBM Corporate Headquarters, New York; IBM Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; IBM Almaden Research Center, California; IBM Silicon Valley Laboratory, California) demonstrated their dedication to wildlife conservation by obtaining WHC Conservation Certifications which recognize the sites’ successful wildlife habitat management and conservation education programs.

EcoTeams@IBM provides employees worldwide an opportunity to voluntarily lead and participate in local environmental initiatives that are meaningful to them and support IBM’s environmental goals and objectives. EcoTeams support activities such as learning events, tree plantings, beach and park clean ups, bike to work events, as well as provide plant kits for employees to use at home, and maintain bird boxes. EcoTeams also actively participate in global events such as Earth Day, International Day for Biological Diversity and Zero Emissions Day.