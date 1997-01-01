IBM's supplier diversity program expands purchasing opportunities for businesses owned and operated by minorities, women, lesbian and gay, veterans and service disabled veterans and disabled persons.

Building and maintaining a community of diverse suppliers increases IBM's opportunity to hear new ideas, apply different approaches and gain access to additional solutions that respond to customer needs. Such collaboration helps IBM deliver innovation, quality products and world-class service to a growing global marketplace.

Minority-owned businesses are defined as being at least 51% owned and controlled by one or more individuals from any of the following ethnic groups: Black, Hispanic, Native (including Eskimo and Native Hawaiians) and Asian Americans; or is "minority controlled" by 30% of its voting stock, board of directors and management.

Women-owned businesses are defined as being at least 51% owned and controlled by one or more women.

LGBT-owned businesses are defined as being at least 51% owned by one or more lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender individuals.

PWD-owned businesses are defined as being at least 51% owned and controlled by one or more people with disabilities.