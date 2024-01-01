IBM Global Procurement Ombudsman

If you have a concern, we want to hear from you. Do your best to define your concern. Then raise the concern to whomever you feel most comfortable: Local IBM Procurement or the IBM Ombudsman.

For reports about certain breaches of European Union (EU) law, the EU Whistleblowing Directive may require particular rules to apply. IBM® will review all concerns and apply such rules to those concerns that are covered under the Directive and its implementation under local law. You can find out more information about what that means to you, and how your concern is processed, by exploring the Q&A EU whistleblowing rules

Complaints according to the German Act on Corporate Due Diligence in Supply Chains will be processed as described in the Act on Corporate Due Diligence in Supply Chain (Germany) (English and German)

The IBM Global Ombudsman has representation worldwide including the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific, Australia and the Middle East.

Concerns will be handled promptly with care, respect, and sensitivity.

You may raise a concern by email or call directly the respective Ombudsman or through the Ombudsman office email.