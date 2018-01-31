Buy@IBM supplier communications

January 31, 2018

Valued Supplier,



We would like to inform you that IBM® is transitioning globally to a new purchasing system for goods and services. Although IBM will continue to manage the process, the new system, hosted by SAP Ariba, may change the way we work with you.



The new solution provides many new ways for you to transact with IBM, including sourcing events, real-time purchase orders and invoice automation, where not prohibited by local law. Additionally, this solution provides quicker fulfillment and reduces administrative expense. Conducting business on the Ariba Network is required to continue doing business with IBM.

As we proceed in this deployment you will receive information including next steps on how to join Ariba Network. There are no fees to register. Additionally, any fees based on transactions conducted between your company and IBM using the Ariba Network are automatically covered by IBM.

While we aim for seamless integration, we do count on your support and understanding during the early stages of this transformation. We believe this shift will strengthen our collaboration and allow for more robust purchasing capabilities.

If you have any questions, contact us.

Thank you for your support, and we look forward to a continued successful relationship.

Best Regards,

Bob Murphy

Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer