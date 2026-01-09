Revised Passport Advantage / Passport Advantage Express 12 Agreements

Passport Advantage (PA) and Passport Advantage Express (PAE)

Passport Advantage (PA) and Passport Advantage Express (PAE) are comprehensive IBM programs by which Clients may order Eligible Products (EPs)

    Overview

    On 1 August 2024, IBM published revised International Passport Advantage® Agreement (IPAA12) and International Passport Advantage Express Agreement (IPAEA12) terms.

    Revised terms take effect automatically on:

    • August 1, 2024 for:
      • new IPAEA transactions on or after this date.
      • new transactions under a new IPAA enrollment on or after this date.
    • November 1, 2024 for new transactions, ongoing right to use software and Cloud Services, on or after this date, for Sites enrolled under IPAA as of August 1, 2024.
    • The end of the current contract period for transactions completed under an existing Enterprise License Agreement (ELA) or similar multi-year contract, at which time, this new revision will take effect. 

    Summary of changes and enhancements

    Support Offerings

    License Verification Terms

    • Clarifies the location of the reporting format and the timing of such reporting.

    IBM Base Agreement Terms

    • Incorporates the simplified terms IBM has rolled out in all base agreements to align with recent changes to global laws governing data processing, privacy, and tax withholding.
    • Clarifies country specific terms to align with country laws.

    Clarity and Consistency

    • Updates and formatting throughout the agreements provide additional clarity and consistency with other IBM agreements.

    Additional Resources

    Go to IBM Terms to view or download the latest revisions to the Agreements:

    While you are there, subscribe to receive direct notification of future revisions documents in IBM Terms.

    • In left navigation panel, expand “Standard Agreements” category, then expand category for “Passport Advantage Agreements”.
    • Select the “Agreements & Attachments box to display available documents.
    • Click on the three dots (…) in upper right corner of individual document tiles and select “Notification” to received email notifications of changes when the document(s) are updated.

    See the following for additional information: