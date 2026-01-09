Go to IBM Terms to view or download the latest revisions to the Agreements:

While you are there, subscribe to receive direct notification of future revisions documents in IBM Terms.

In left navigation panel, expand “Standard Agreements” category, then expand category for “Passport Advantage Agreements”.

Select the “Agreements & Attachments box to display available documents.

Click on the three dots (…) in upper right corner of individual document tiles and select “Notification” to received email notifications of changes when the document(s) are updated.

See the following for additional information: