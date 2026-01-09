CEO product categories

CEO Product Categories are collections of closely associated products, which together create an enterprise infrastructure solution

Overview

A CEO Product Category is a collection of product components offered by IBM on a per CEO User basis and is subject to specific acquisition rules including a minimum initial user quantity requirement (minimum varies by CEO Product Category).

For Client’s first (Primary) CEO Product Category, Client:

  • must acquire User license entitlements for all users in their Enterprise who have been assigned a machine capable of copying, using, or extending the use of any product in the CEO Product Category (referred to as CEO User).
  • is subject to that CEO Product Category’s minimum initial user quantity requirement.

For Client’s additional CEO Product Categories, Client:

  • must acquire entitlements for each additional CEO Product Category, for all users who are utilizing any product component in the CEO Product Category which could be for the same number of users or for fewer users than the Primary CEO Product Category.
  • is still subject to the minimum initial user quantity requirement for the applicable CEO Product Category.

Any installs of any Program of a CEO Product Category can only be used by or for users for whom licenses have been obtained.

All Programs used on an end user device to access a Program on a server must be acquired from the same CEO Product Category as the server the Program accessed.

Clients can obtain entitlements directly from IBM or through IBM Business Partners.

Entitlements include the usage of all products in the CEO Product Category and Software Subscription and Support for the first 12 months. Software Subscription and Support renewals are available for subsequent years.

Please note: When a component product is:

  • added to an existing CEO Product Category, all licensed Clients of that CEO Product Category who have active Software Subscription and Support coverage are entitled to the added component.
  • replaced by another product, all licensed Clients of that CEO Product Category who have active Software Subscription and Support coverage at the time of the replacement are entitled to the replacement component product.
  • removed from an existing CEO Product Category, licensed Clients of that CEO Product Category may continue to use the component product at either the version/release level of the component product at the time of its removal from the CEO Product Category, or the version/release that the Client downloaded before the Client’s Software Subscription and Support coverage for the CEO Product Category lapsed, whichever is earlier. In either case, the number of users of the removed component product cannot be increased above the level licensed at the time of the removal of the component product from the CEO Product Category.

Please refer to the IBM Passport Advantage or the IBM Passport Advantage Express Agreement, as applicable, for terms concerning CEO Product Categories.

Product Categories

The following table lists each existing CEO Product Category, the product components included within each CEO Product Category, and a brief description of the solution provided by that CEO Product Category.

Updated: 17 December 2019

 

Product categoryProducts included in bundleSolution

Minimum

Initial User Requirement

IBM Db2 Advanced CEO Offering

Db2 Advanced Enterprise Server Edition

Db2 Workgroup Server Edition

IBM Database Enterprise Developer Edition

Db2 Connect Enterprise Edition

Db2 Connect Personal Edition

Provides a broad range of Db2 data server capabilities, including the Db2 Advanced Enterprise Server Edition, Db2 Workgroup Server Edition, and Db2 Connect editions. IBM Db2 Advanced CEO offering addresses the needs of today’s businesses by providing a secure and resilient information management system for your company’s valuable information assets.500
IBM Hybrid Data Management Platform CEO OfferingDb2 Advanced Edition

Db2 Big SQL

Db2 Connect

Db2 Event Store

Db2 Warehouse		A complete family of AI empowered solutions that can translate queries across vendors, languages, locations and structures, so enterprise architect leaders can build an optimized foundation for managing and analyzing data. It enables you to collect, manage and provide business insights to data across on-premises, in private and public cloud, or integrated across structured and unstructured data types.500