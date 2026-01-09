CEO Product Categories are collections of closely associated products, which together create an enterprise infrastructure solution
A CEO Product Category is a collection of product components offered by IBM on a per CEO User basis and is subject to specific acquisition rules including a minimum initial user quantity requirement (minimum varies by CEO Product Category).
For Client’s first (Primary) CEO Product Category, Client:
For Client’s additional CEO Product Categories, Client:
Any installs of any Program of a CEO Product Category can only be used by or for users for whom licenses have been obtained.
All Programs used on an end user device to access a Program on a server must be acquired from the same CEO Product Category as the server the Program accessed.
Clients can obtain entitlements directly from IBM or through IBM Business Partners.
Entitlements include the usage of all products in the CEO Product Category and Software Subscription and Support for the first 12 months. Software Subscription and Support renewals are available for subsequent years.
Please note: When a component product is:
Please refer to the IBM Passport Advantage or the IBM Passport Advantage Express Agreement, as applicable, for terms concerning CEO Product Categories.
The following table lists each existing CEO Product Category, the product components included within each CEO Product Category, and a brief description of the solution provided by that CEO Product Category.
Updated: 17 December 2019
|Product category
|Products included in bundle
|Solution
Minimum
Initial User Requirement
|IBM Db2 Advanced CEO Offering
Db2 Advanced Enterprise Server Edition
|Provides a broad range of Db2 data server capabilities, including the Db2 Advanced Enterprise Server Edition, Db2 Workgroup Server Edition, and Db2 Connect editions. IBM Db2 Advanced CEO offering addresses the needs of today’s businesses by providing a secure and resilient information management system for your company’s valuable information assets.
|500
|IBM Hybrid Data Management Platform CEO Offering
|Db2 Advanced Edition
Db2 Big SQL
Db2 Connect
Db2 Event Store
Db2 Warehouse
|A complete family of AI empowered solutions that can translate queries across vendors, languages, locations and structures, so enterprise architect leaders can build an optimized foundation for managing and analyzing data. It enables you to collect, manage and provide business insights to data across on-premises, in private and public cloud, or integrated across structured and unstructured data types.
|500