A CEO Product Category is a collection of product components offered by IBM on a per CEO User basis and is subject to specific acquisition rules including a minimum initial user quantity requirement (minimum varies by CEO Product Category).

For Client’s first (Primary) CEO Product Category, Client:

must acquire User license entitlements for all users in their Enterprise who have been assigned a machine capable of copying, using, or extending the use of any product in the CEO Product Category (referred to as CEO User).

is subject to that CEO Product Category’s minimum initial user quantity requirement.

For Client’s additional CEO Product Categories, Client:

must acquire entitlements for each additional CEO Product Category, for all users who are utilizing any product component in the CEO Product Category which could be for the same number of users or for fewer users than the Primary CEO Product Category.

is still subject to the minimum initial user quantity requirement for the applicable CEO Product Category.

Any installs of any Program of a CEO Product Category can only be used by or for users for whom licenses have been obtained.

All Programs used on an end user device to access a Program on a server must be acquired from the same CEO Product Category as the server the Program accessed.

Clients can obtain entitlements directly from IBM or through IBM Business Partners.

Entitlements include the usage of all products in the CEO Product Category and Software Subscription and Support for the first 12 months. Software Subscription and Support renewals are available for subsequent years.

Please note: When a component product is:

added to an existing CEO Product Category, all licensed Clients of that CEO Product Category who have active Software Subscription and Support coverage are entitled to the added component.

replaced by another product, all licensed Clients of that CEO Product Category who have active Software Subscription and Support coverage at the time of the replacement are entitled to the replacement component product.

removed from an existing CEO Product Category, licensed Clients of that CEO Product Category may continue to use the component product at either the version/release level of the component product at the time of its removal from the CEO Product Category, or the version/release that the Client downloaded before the Client’s Software Subscription and Support coverage for the CEO Product Category lapsed, whichever is earlier. In either case, the number of users of the removed component product cannot be increased above the level licensed at the time of the removal of the component product from the CEO Product Category.

Please refer to the IBM Passport Advantage or the IBM Passport Advantage Express Agreement, as applicable, for terms concerning CEO Product Categories.