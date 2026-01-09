Attachment for Purchase of IBM Appliances and Appliance Services

The IBM defines an appliance as an EP which is any combination of Program Components, Machine Components (MCs) and any applicable Machine Code Components offered together as a single offering and designed for a particular function.
It is comprised of hardware components (“Machine”) and software components (“Program”) under a single Passport Advantage part number. Machine maintenance and Subscription and Support (S&S) for your IBM appliance is purchased and renewed under a single Passport Advantage part number.
Review the IBM Appliance Support Guide for detailed information about:
Terms for Appliances were incorporated into the Passport Advantage agreement in Version 7 in 2008 and can be viewed and download from IBM Terms.
The Attachment for IBM Appliances and Appliance Services is only required if Client is on PA Version 7 or prior and is available for download from IBM Terms* in the different languages.
*Note if this is your first time using IBM Terms, you may find the following instructions useful.
If you are unsure which Attachment to use, please contact your IBM Sales representative or IBM Business Partner.