Attachment for Purchase of IBM Appliances and Appliance Services

The IBM defines an appliance as an EP which is any combination of Program Components, Machine Components (MCs) and any applicable Machine Code Components offered together as a single offering and designed for a particular function.

It is comprised of hardware components (“Machine”) and software components (“Program”) under a single Passport Advantage part number. Machine maintenance and Subscription and Support (S&S) for your IBM appliance is purchased and renewed under a single Passport Advantage part number.

Review the IBM Appliance Support Guide for detailed information about: