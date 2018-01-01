Your organization is facing unprecedented challenges in managing infrastructure, network and endpoints in a rapidly changing environment. You need to scale remote access to business-critical applications, and ensure users have the most appropriate levels. You may be expanding bring-your-own-device (BYOD) solutions. Meanwhile, the sophistication of cyber attacks continues to rise, and your enterprise lacks the in-house skills to handle security risks in-house.
Bolster your security posture with database activity monitoring services
Our managed security professionals help you assess your current state, determine future maturity, and build an actionable roadmap. You can develop an investment plan for applying the latest security strategies to your organization’s infrastructure, network and endpoints.
With the help of managed security services, you can rapidly deploy, implement and secure innovative technologies across complex hybrid, multicloud environments.
Add 24x7 monitoring and response capabilities to your critical infrastructure and network security technologies with the help of our in-house managed security specialists and analysts.
Monitoring and management with advanced analytics through near-real-time data correlation and a single security dashboard for increased visibility. Change management and security policy design available.
Modern endpoint management to protect your end users and their devices from the latest cybersecurity threats.
Develop mature operational threat intelligence across all environments.
Monitor and manage your hybrid cloud systems, devices, networks and applications with a virtual security operations center (SOC).
Protect enterprise data across multiple environments, meet privacy regulations and simplify operational complexity.
Move confidently to hybrid multicloud and integrate security into every phase of your cloud journey.
The IT security solutions, secure servers, mainframes and storage you need to unlock the power of your hybrid cloud strategy.
Test your mobile applications, IoT apps, networks, hardware and personnel to uncover and fix vulnerabilities exposing your most important assets.
Ensure your cybersecurity team can identify, investigate and respond to threats by exploring key actions they should take.
Discover the key pillars of threat identification to better manage risk against a growing number of attack surfaces.
Remote work and dependence on the cloud for access to data and applications highlights the need for cloud security.
