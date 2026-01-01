See On-Demand!

Join us for an exclusive enablement session designed to empower IBM Data Platform Business Partners for a successful 2026.

In this session we will cover:

Select-Territory Focus – IBM’s strategy drives growth in target accounts with Partners at the center.

Persona-Led Marketing – IBM’s new approach shifts campaign focus from product to persona for greater impact.

Enhanced Partner Programs – Updates to MyDM, Partner Marketing Kits, and Co-Marketing accelerate Partner success.

Growth Opportunities – More ways for Partners to prospect and innovate via Demand Engine and Innovation Studios.

Restart stalled deals with Expert Labs – expert guided AI use cases that drive quick wins, set a foundation for agentic AI, and earn your incentives

AND MORE!

Other sessions we've organizing:

January 15: Automation Platform Session

January 20: Infrastructure Platform Session