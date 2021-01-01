Home Page Title Page Title Ambition into Action What if you had a roadmap to energize efficiency?
Overview
Let’s turn sustainability ambition into action

Being sustainability focused is hard. For most businesses, it is not optional. To put your sustainability goals into action, you need a strategy and solutions that are specific to your needs. Finding the right partner to help you build a strategic roadmap can enable your business to be more responsible and profitable.

Make informed decisions by making the most of your data with AI infused technology. Connect your strategy with day-to-day operations to embed sustainability into your business transformation.
Client stories
Downer

See how Downer keeps passengers moving safely, reliably and comfortably with sustainable asset management.

 Melbourne Water

See how Melbourne Water streamlines its sustainability reporting into a single system of record for energy use and ESG performance.

 Hursley

Learn how IBM Hursley implements automation in its journey to carbon neutrality.

 Phoenix Systems

See how the company is fusing the convenience of public cloud with unprecedented security.

 Siemens Gamesa

Learn how Siemens Gamesa enhances efficiency of turbine blade manufacturing and cuts time to market for wind power.

 Hera

Learn how the company is bringing AI-based automation to the circular economy.
Use cases
ESG reporting Use environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting to integrate data silos. Find new opportunities to drive positive change across your operations. Carbon accounting explained Explore IBM Envizi
Asset management Create a lower-emissions business. Use automation to track resource usage, reduce costs and improve services. Build intelligent asset management into your operations Explore IBM Maximo Application Suite
ESG risk management Gain climate and weather insights to anticipate disruptive environmental conditions, proactively manage risk and build more sustainable operations. Discover 5 ways to manage climate risk Explore IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite
Green IT Operationalize sustainability and save energy by shifting to renewables. IT Sustainability Beyond the Data Center Explore energy efficient IT solutions
Strategy Move toward a sustainable business model using a roadmap that’s informed by data. Drive action and outcomes. Balance sustainability and profitability Explore IBM Sustainability Consulting Services
Supply chain Reduce waste, lower cost, and improve environmental circularity when you create a more-resilient supply chain. Build intelligent and resilient supply chains Explore IBM supply chain solutions
[...], while 95% of organi­zations have developed operational ESG propositions, only 10% have made significant progress toward their goals. The ESG Data Conundrum study IBM Institute for Business Value Read the ESG data study
Sustainability services

Spotlight on Consulting

IBM Garage is the collaborative approach at the heart of IBM Consulting.
IBM Impact and ESG
IBM ESG impact report

Read about our own commitments to reducing negative environmental impacts.

 IBM Sustainability Accelerator

Apply for free support for your sustainability projects.

 Social impact blog

Learn how IBM is enabling strong ESG principles around the world.
