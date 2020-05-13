The beginnings

In 2017 a team of IBMers passionate about entrepreneurship thought it was time IBM contributed to the growing startup tech sector in Sweden. They began with a hypothesis on key problems founders faced that IBM could be uniquely positioned to help solve. With help from a veteran serial entrepreneur they got out of the building met with more than a hundred founders during the year to iterate.

Eventually market fit was found in helping B2B entrepreneurs in major industry verticals with a number of key business- and tech challenges. IBM’s capabilities in selling to corporates, value based pricing, access to market and establishing sales channels was validated as common problems. In tech, open architectures, security by design and service availability was identified areas in addition to advise on use of the latest technologies.

The startup with IBM Sweden program was officially launched in 2018 and have since then continuously collaborated with startup teams.

Paying it forward

IBM’s startup collaborations are today part of the innovation contributions we bring to our corporate clients. We find pride in paying it forward and helping the next generation Swedish companies succeed like we have contributed to corporations and society for the last 90+ years in Sweden. Find some glimpses of IBM in Sweden here.