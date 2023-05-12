Home Page Title Page Title IBM Storage Protect for Cloud and Salesforce The Why and How Behind Salesforce Data Protection
Salesforce stores business-critical information, while risks to data from external and internal threats continues to grow. In this report learn how you can protect your important data assets.
What would happen if you lost your Salesforce data?

Salesforce includes built-in redundancy and service availability for it's service, but it doesn't extend that to the availability or protection of your data. With a rapidly evolving threat landscape including cyber-criminal activity, natural disasters, malicious insiders, and accidental deletion of data by users, organizations are discovering that their growing use of Salesforce has exposed a new point of vulnerability in their cyber-defenses. 

In this report from the Evaluator Group, you'll discover the following:

  • Common data security challenges during Salesforce deployments
  • Customer requirement capabilities for enterprise-grade data protection
  • How IBM Storage Protect for Cloud provides protection where needed for Salesforce installations

 

