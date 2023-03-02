Today’s consumers are more discerning and have more options than ever before. To delight your customers and remain competitive, you should personalize every touchpoint across the entire customer experience (CX). True personalization at scale involves all aspects of your business, from marketing and messaging to inventory and supply chain to sales and service.
of US credit card customers who reported feeling valued said they plan to stay with the brand.¹
of US credit card customers who reported feeling valued said they will advocate for the brand.¹
At IBM Consulting, we have the experts to work with whatever technology you select. Learn about how we work with our strategic partners in these whitepapers.
¹Based on results of Forrester’s Customer Experience Benchmark Survey, US Consumers, 2022 of 11,009 credit card users, reported in The US Credit Card Customer Experience Index Rankings, 2022, Forrester, 11 November 2022.