44% of digitally driven enterprises expect AI and machine learning to have a transformational impact on business in the next 3-5 years.¹
Introduction
Use AI and automation to proactively adapt to business disruptions Autonomous operations can allow IT to manage itself, offering opportunities for high reliability and significant cost reduction by providing a proactive approach to addressing issues, rather than reactive. Research from a 2020 IBV study (PDF, 400 KB) shows that 80% of surveyed companies expected profitability growth with automation. However, implementing digital transformations effectively requires a strategic approach. Incorporating AI and automation into IT operations adds new capabilities to organize data, prioritize issues that can affect your business and preserve the time of your skilled employees. 2020 IBV study (400 KB)
IT visibility

Visualize operations end to end

 

An IT control tower provides a comprehensive, system-wide view of how your operations are functioning. CIOs can see detailed application performance data and how resources are being managed. CTOs can use this information to determine if products or providers require augmenting. And CEOs can access a wide variety of business metrics and business intelligence applications.
80%

of surveyed companies expected profitability growth with automation²

 60%

reduction in incidents³
Real-time metrics
Monitor every IT event in real time

Obtaining system-wide, real-time metrics like mean time to identify (MTTI) is the impetus of autonomous IT operations. Improving observability helps you track IT operations end to end, making it easier to identify and locate critical events as they happen across your applications, data and processes.
AI efficiency

Use AI to consolidate data and initiate IT actions

 

The volume and velocity of incoming IT telemetry can easily overwhelm staff. To effectively manage incoming data, businesses turn to AI infusion to understand what incoming events mean and how to resolve them quickly. AI can also help preserve the institutional knowledge that typically gets lost in IT personnel transitions.
39%

of organizations have 500 or more applications in the portfolios today⁴

 97%

reduction in IT telemetry noise⁵
Automate operations
Apply automation to act before business impact Adding automation with AI to IT operations enables activities, such as routing customer service tickets, identifying security risks and creating system backups autonomously, without human intervention. This technology helps create better experiences with speed, enhance employee productivity, streamline operations and help build lasting customer loyalty.
Next steps
Footnotes

¹ Based on results of 451 Research’s Voice of the Customer: Macroeconomic Outlook, Corporate IT Spending, Digital Transformation and Cloud Services 2020 survey of 237 IT decision-makers, reported in Total Automation: The Future of Intelligent Enterprise Execution, 451 Research, July 2022.
² Automation and the future of work: Creating intelligent workflows across the enterprise (PDF, 400 KB), IBM Institute for Business Value, 22 July 2020.
³, ⁵ Based on IBM’s internal analysis of aggregated performance data observed from engagements with clients from 2021, which showed that Digital Operations (the integrated autonomous operations solution) achieved 60% reduction of incidents with one client and 97% reduction of IT telemetry noise with two clients. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.
⁴ Worldwide Application Services, 2023, IDC, Doc # US50037816, Jan 2023 (link resides outside ibm.com).