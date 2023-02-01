Introduction

Use AI and automation to proactively adapt to business disruptions Autonomous operations can allow IT to manage itself, offering opportunities for high reliability and significant cost reduction by providing a proactive approach to addressing issues, rather than reactive. Research from a 2020 IBV study (PDF, 400 KB) shows that 80% of surveyed companies expected profitability growth with automation. However, implementing digital transformations effectively requires a strategic approach. Incorporating AI and automation into IT operations adds new capabilities to organize data, prioritize issues that can affect your business and preserve the time of your skilled employees. 2020 IBV study (400 KB)