An IT control tower provides a comprehensive, system-wide view of how your operations are functioning. CIOs can see detailed application performance data and how resources are being managed. CTOs can use this information to determine if products or providers require augmenting. And CEOs can access a wide variety of business metrics and business intelligence applications.
Obtaining system-wide, real-time metrics like mean time to identify (MTTI) is the impetus of autonomous IT operations. Improving observability helps you track IT operations end to end, making it easier to identify and locate critical events as they happen across your applications, data and processes.
The volume and velocity of incoming IT telemetry can easily overwhelm staff. To effectively manage incoming data, businesses turn to AI infusion to understand what incoming events mean and how to resolve them quickly. AI can also help preserve the institutional knowledge that typically gets lost in IT personnel transitions.
