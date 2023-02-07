The many challenges facing organizations today make automation more urgent than ever. But automation must be done in the right way to deliver transformative results that are sustainable over the long term.

While RPA on its own can deliver major cost savings and efficiency gains, the real strategic value is unlocked when it’s used together with Process Mining. Together, this “automation power couple” can identify hidden inefficiencies across the organization on a continuous basis and automate the right tasks in the right way to deliver maximum ROI – every time.