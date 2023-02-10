With mounting pressure to demonstrate sustainability progress—from board members, investors and regulators alike—the key to converting ambition into action is figuring out how to balance a range of sustainability priorities with organization wide financial benchmarks and performance. According to Haller, that comes down to “generating a sense of personal ownership and organizational responsibility for sustainability at every level.”

Sustainability needs to be a team effort, and CFOs are uniquely positioned to clear a path for the C-suite to prioritize investments and allocate resources in ways that align with business goals. In doing so, CFOs can become trailblazers for their peers, delivering on sustainability metrics and demonstrating ROI. “When you combine sustainability performance with financial outcome and operational improvement… that’s when you switch the mindset,” says Jane Cheung, an IBM global research leader specializing in consumer industries.

Before you can “switch the mindset,” however, an organization needs to understand where it is on its journey. The “Own Your Impact” study provides a “mindset model” that CFOs can use to start conversations with peers, as well as real-world insights and advice about the most cutting-edge and useful technologies. In essence, CFOs should be evaluating their organizations’ sustainability efforts across three categories.