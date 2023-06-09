Banking and finances
Security in transactions has always been vital to the banking and financial industries. API Connect is an important component of the technology that helps make integration in the industry easy and secure. At the same time, the solution delivers tools for API testing that simplify the creation of various services, including payment initiations, ATM network data access, transaction reporting and mobile banking.
Manufacturing
In manufacturing of any kind, the only thing as important as the supply chain is the value chain. A smoothly running value chain requires various integrations between different businesses—both internal and external to manufacturers—and API Connect helps make those integrations possible, simplifying what might otherwise become a cripplingly complex, bottlenecked value chain.
View all chapters
When Dutch brewer HEINEKEN NV developed its EverGreen initiative—a set of goals designed to keep the company growing as it adapts and renews itself in response to changes in the beverage industry and the world at large—it set out to become the world’s “Best Connected Brewer.” To accomplish this, HEINEKEN found itself in need of a set of integration capabilities that could connect a worldwide network of brewers, customers and business partners.
As a part of this process, HEINEKEN used IBM API Connect to ensure that its API-based integrations were accessible both within and outside of the company. As a result, development teams all over the world were able to use HEINEKEN APIs. Thanks to API Connect, HEINEKEN’s digital integration team has now developed a catalog of more than 3,000 integrations across all platforms.
To connect 30 processing plants across an entire nation, Norwegian dairy company TINE organically developed an ad hoc value chain with no overarching plan or management. This led to a multitude of independent point-to-point integrations with high operational risk and tedious manual maintenance tasks.
To fix this problem, TINE developed the TINE Central Integration Competency Center, an interface that project owners across TINE can use to request new business integrations. A vital component of this process was IBM API Connect, which became a gateway for both API reuse and for protecting the organization’s back end from any abuse. Now TINE is actively maintaining over 100 integrations, with API Connect making governance of all their integrations much simpler.
Find out how IBM can help you get started implementing API Management for your organization.