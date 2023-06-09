Banking and finances

Security in transactions has always been vital to the banking and financial industries. API Connect is an important component of the technology that helps make integration in the industry easy and secure. At the same time, the solution delivers tools for API testing that simplify the creation of various services, including payment initiations, ATM network data access, transaction reporting and mobile banking.

Manufacturing

In manufacturing of any kind, the only thing as important as the supply chain is the value chain. A smoothly running value chain requires various integrations between different businesses—both internal and external to manufacturers—and API Connect helps make those integrations possible, simplifying what might otherwise become a cripplingly complex, bottlenecked value chain.