There are many considerations that should be taken into account when selecting an API management solution, and there are several common mistakes that organizations face at the point of implementation. These include:

Multicloud deployment —Organizations are naturally building APIs in multiple locations, and it’s natural to want to use the API management capabilities provided by the cloud. However, using multiple API management solutions means you end up having to manage your APIs differently in different places. IBM API Connect lets you avoid this by deploying gateways on any cloud, all from one single point of control.

Missing business value —Businesses that implement API management solutions primarily for technical reasons—such as making API creation and testing easier—may not realize the full business value that such a solution permits, and thus miss out on potential savings and monetization.

Lack of expertise—As with any new software implementation, an API management solution may initially have some bugs or breakages that can be easily fixed by an expert in the software. Therefore, it's important that your API management vendor is equipped to help you with these problems and provide the knowledge to make sure the solution runs smoothly.